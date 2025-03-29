Dianna L. Shark, age 78 of Kenton, passed away Friday, March 14, 2025 at Vancrest of Ada.

Arrangements for the Shark family are in the care of SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Baptist Church in her honor. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

