Donald G. “Don” Cramer, 91, of Tiffin, passed away on Friday, February 07, 2025 at The Willows At Tiffin.

His funeral service will be at 11:30 A.M. on Friday, February 14, 2025 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424 with Pastor Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Union Cemetery, Old Fort.

Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!