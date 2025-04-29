Donald L. Claphan

Funeral services for Donald LeRoy Claphan, 74 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Donald passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Memorial donations in Donald’s honor may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

