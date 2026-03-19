Dora M. (Wigal) Flowers, 93 of Alger, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Lima Memorial Hospital ER.

Funeral services for Dora will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home two hours prior to the services.

Memorial donations in Dora’s honor may be made to the Heartland of Indian Lake Rehabilitation Center.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

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