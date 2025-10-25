Doris Marie (Brenneman) Shaffer (86) of Kenton, died Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Visitation for Doris will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton where a funeral service will begin at the conclusion of visitation at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Roundhead Cemetery. Pastor Wade Melton will officiate. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

