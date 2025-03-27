Funeral services for Edward Clements, 81 of Kenton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the committal building. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ed passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Ed’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Council on Aging.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

