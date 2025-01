The time for the funeral service and visitation for Elaine S. Cook has been changed. The service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at SCHIDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton, where visitation will be held 2 hours (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.