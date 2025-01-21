Elaine S. Cook, 80, of Kenton, died at 6:33 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2025, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2025, at SCHIDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton, where visitation will be held 2 hours (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stoutcrates.com.

