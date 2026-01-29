Elaine S. Dirmeyer, 76 of Dunkirk passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

A private funeral service will be held at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. Burial will follow in Dola Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Elaine to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

