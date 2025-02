A memorial service for Elena Barlow, 50, formerly of Kenton, will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Friday, February 21, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Elena passed away on February 4, 2025, in Georgia. A full obituary was run at an earlier date.