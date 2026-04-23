Ellen Cullman

Ellen Roberta Philips Cullman, 77, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2026, in Waterville, Ohio.

A gathering celebrating the life of Ellen will be held on May 20, 2026, from 5:00-8:00 p.m., with a poetry reading and time of sharing beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Simpson Garden Park, 1291 Conneaut Avenue, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Light appetizers and beverages will be served.

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