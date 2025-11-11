Funeral services for Gene C. James will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Trinity United Presbyterian Church where visitation to be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Mr. James passed away on Saturday, November 8, 2025 surrounded by his loving family,

Memorials may be made to the Trinity United Presbyterian Church or the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

