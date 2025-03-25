Genevieve “Jenny” (Mullady) Moore, 86 of Kenton, set sail on her final journey on March 21, 2025, captaining her boat to the next life, surrounded by the love of those she touched.

Funeral arrangements are pending with The Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jenny’s honor may be made to Tranquility Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!