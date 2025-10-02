[adinserter block="4"]

Geraldine “Geri” Elizabeth Freeman, 84 of Kenton, formerly of Worthington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at VanCrest of Ada.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at a later date in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Geri’s honor may be made to VanCrest of Ada for the resident’s activities fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

