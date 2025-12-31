Geraldine Jane (Blum) Baughman, 85 of Kenton, passed away on Monday, December 29, 2025, at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Funeral services for Geraldine will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow in Wolfcreek Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, January 2, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Geraldine’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

