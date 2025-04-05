Gordon Louis Donnelly, 81 of Kenton passed away on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at The Ohio State University Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 7, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pastor Randall Forrester will officiate. Burial will follow in Auglaize Cemetery, Allen County. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Gordon to the Hardin County Council on Aging or The Brady Effect. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

