Gregory Keith “Bud” Risner, age 69 of Naples, Florida, passed away November 26, 2025 from injuries sustained in a bicycling accident.

The family expects to celebrate “Bud’s” life in the near future with a wake, where family and friends will be able to gather in a leisurely atmosphere to enjoy food and bev-erages, and share memories of encounters with “Bud.” The date and location for the wake has not yet been determined.

