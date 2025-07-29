Hilda F. Stansbery

[adinserter block="4"]

Xenia formerly of Forest – Services for Hilda F. , 87 will be on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at noon in the Heritage Christian Union Church with Pastor Mark Bishop. Interment will be in Jackson Center Cemetery.

Friends may call 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the church.

She died on July 24, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton, She had been residing in Xenia with her granddaughter.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!