Ivan Dale Evans, 85 of Ada, passed away peacefully on Apr 29, 2025.

Ivan’s family invites you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Kenton Eagles, located at 10750 US Highway 68, Kenton, OH. Please feel free to stop by during that time to share your memories of Ivan.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

