Ivan Evans, 85 of Ada, passed away peacefully on Apr 29, 2025.

Ivan’s family invites you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Kenton Eagles, located at 10750 US Highway 68, Kenton, OH. Please feel free to stop by during that time to share your memories of Ivan.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He was born on July 30, 1939, in Marysville, OH to James and Margaret (Kavanagh) Evans. He is survived by his love and life partner, Kay Baughman; his three children Mark and Chrissie (Abrams) Evans, Jill and Adam Peterson, Jeff and Wendy (Lamb) Evans; his grandchildren Darby (Kyle) Evans Hazel, Dakota Evans, Tess Abrams (bonus), Derick (Rachel) Kelley, Chelsea (Jase) Kelley, Brandon Oates, Damon (Morgan) Evans, Alec Evans, Alexis (Ethan) Barnett; his great grandchildren; Andrew Hernandez, Blake Wisner, Cadin Wisner, Railynn Kelley, Malachi Kelley, Arlo Kelley, Achilles Kelley, London Genesis Kelley, Everett Evans, Leighla Barnett, twins Boden and Braylee Barnett.

Ivan graduated from Ridgeway H.S. in 1957. While he was in school, he played basketball, baseball, and cross country. He served as his class vice president and president, as well as being the editor for his school’s newspaper. He even had the important job as bus patrol.

Ivan entered the Marine Corps in 1957 and served until 1960. In 1962, he began working for Rockwell International in Kenton, OH until he retired 35 years later.

He started working on cars at the age of 16, learning to repair his own car. He then continued to learn and share his knowledge and love of cars with his two sons and their friends. Many wonderful memories were shared in the Evans’ garage. He loved his Chevys, and he owned several cars in his lifetime but his ’57 Nomad and a ’62 SS Impala were his favorites. Later on in life, he began to restore Farmall tractors. Eventually, he owned his dad’s Super H Farmall, the same tractor he had used on the farm where he grew up.

One of his favorite pastimes was following the Cleveland Indians baseball team from the 1950s to 2025. He was an avid fan that enjoyed the history of the Cleveland Indians. Some of his favorite memories include playing with his kids in the yard, dancing around the living room on Sunday mornings, and strumming his guitar at the foot of his bed, playing songs he wrote back when he was a teenager.

Ivan was known for his love and generosity of his family and friends. Most of all he loved his partner of 32 years, Kay, his 3 children, 9 grandkids and 12 great grandkids. His memory will live on in the hearts and lives of all those he touched.