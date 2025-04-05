A private family service for J. Richard Demmitt, 90 of Mt. Victory, will be held at Hale Cemetery at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard passed away on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Richard’s honor may be made to the KNRC Activities Fund for the residents or any local veterans’ organization of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

