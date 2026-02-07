James Bunn Kelley, 94, of Belle Center, passed away peacefully at Mary Rutan Hospital on February 3, 2026.

Pastor Ted Dennis will officiate a graveside service in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank John and Toni McPherson for their support to Jim during his final days and to the staff at Mary Rutan Hospital for their expert and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Jim will be deeply missed by his family but never forgotten. May he rest in peace knowing he lived a full and wonderful life.

EICHHOLTZ & DARING FUNERAL HOME, & CREMATION CENTER, BELLE CENTER

