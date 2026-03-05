James (Jim) Franklin Moore, 88, of Kenton, passed away March 3,2026, at Vancrest of Ada.

Donations may be made to: Alzheimer Association, Bridge Hospice, or Amy Kohl- Scholarship Fund. Per Jim’s request all services will be private.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton, is honored to serve the Moore family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!