Memorial services for James “Jim” Ledley, 78 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 11, 2025, at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jim passed away on Friday, July 18, 2025, at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Jim’s honor may be made to the Amvets 1994 Honor Guard or the Amvets Riders.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

