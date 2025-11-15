A celebration of life for James Large Jr., 61 of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

James passed away on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at the Kenton Nursing Rehab Center. He was born on September 12, 1964, in Kenton to the late Rosemary (Lyon) and James Large Sr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in James’ honor may be made to Heartland Hospice of Marion.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

