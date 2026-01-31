Screenshot

James Robert Shapter, age 80, went to Heaven at 12:40pm on January 26, 2026, at home with his loved ones.

Services will be held on Monday, February 2, 2026, at noon at Bluelick Bible Church, 1138 W. Bluelick Road, Lima, OH 45801. Pastors Jason Knight and James Neighbors to officiate. Visitation will take place on Monday, February 2, 2026 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services – Bluffton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com

