Janet (Arn) Murray, 89 of Kenton, passed away at Trustwell Living Blanchard Place in Kenton, Ohio on Thursday, May 1st, 2025, surrounded by her family.

A private family service will be held at Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Murray Scholarship Fund at Kenton High School, 200 Harding Ave., Kenton, OH 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

