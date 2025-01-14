Janet P. Kearns, age 87, of McGuffey, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2025 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at the McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus Street, McGuffey, Ohio 45859 with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Wednesday, January 15th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the McGuffey Church of Christ.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Scioto Valley Athletic Boosters, 510 Courtright Street, McGuffey, Ohio 45859.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

