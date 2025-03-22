Jeannine “Jean” M. Seile

Funeral services for Jeannine “Jean” M. Seiler will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building with David Lusk officiating. Friends and family may visit from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory.

Jeannine passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial donations in Jeannine’s honor may be made to the Ridgemont Public Library or The Rhinehart United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!