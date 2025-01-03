Funeral services for Jeffery “Jef” D. Tackett will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 07, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral in Kenton with Pastor Terry Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Monday, January 06, 2025, from 3.00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The family has asked that everyone dress casual for all services. Jef passed away on

December 31, 2024, at his residence.

Memorial donations in Jef’s honor may be made to the Conkey Memorial Foundation through the funeral home or the Hardin County Dog Pound.

