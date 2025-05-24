Jeffrey Keel Posted on May 24, 2025 0 [adinserter block="4"] A memorial service for Jeffrey Keel, 63 of Kenton, will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Jeff passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 3:06 P.M. on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. [widget id="am4login-6"] Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! [btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn] OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! [btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn] Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! [btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]