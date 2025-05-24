[adinserter block="4"]

A memorial service for Jeffrey Keel, 63 of Kenton, will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Jeff passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 3:06 P.M. on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!