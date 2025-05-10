A graveside service for Jeni Donnell (Creager) Ward, 72 of Dunkirk, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the Dunkirk Cemetery with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services at the cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jeni passed away on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jeni’s may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

