Ada – Memorial services for Jeni S. Hall, 48 will begin at noon on Friday, June 6 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Inurnment of ashes will take place at a later date in St. Paul Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call two hours prior to services on Friday.

She died on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

She was born on May 14, 1977 in Lima, Ohio to Robert and Tina (Lantz) Wireman of Ada.

Surviving are her children Kaylee (Justin) Shoemaker of Ada and Reese Cariello of Lima; and maternal grandmother, Peggy Lantz.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Edward Lantz; and paternal grandparents Robert and Mary Wireman.