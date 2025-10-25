Jill Louise Silverthorn, 70, of West Mansfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood. Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Friends may call Monday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Viaquest Hospice at 171 Morey Dr #B, Marysville, OH 43040

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

