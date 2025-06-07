Joel Rager Posted on June 7, 2025 0 [adinserter block="4"] Graveside services for Joel Rager, 61 of Forest, will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Rager Family Cemetery with Pastor Lee Bates officiating. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Joel passed away on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the OSU Hospital. Memorial donations in Joel’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Fairgrounds. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. [widget id="am4login-6"] Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! [btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn] OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! [btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn] Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! [btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]