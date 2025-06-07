[adinserter block="4"]

Graveside services for Joel Rager, 61 of Forest, will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Rager Family Cemetery with Pastor Lee Bates officiating. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Joel passed away on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the OSU Hospital.

Memorial donations in Joel’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Fairgrounds.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

