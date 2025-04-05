John Alexander Kerr

John Alexander Kerr, 81, of Kenton, Ohio unexpectedly passed away on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Burial with a military grave-site service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10:30a.m. All are welcome. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or the 11th Armored Cavalry’s Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia Scholarship Fund.

