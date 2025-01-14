Funeral services for John “Jack” “Pete” F. Gunn, 86 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, January 17, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial with military rites will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

John passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Blanchard Place in Kenton with his wife, Nancy by his side.

Memorial donations in John’s honor may be made to the Amvets Post 1994 Riders to help build wheelchair ramps for veterans.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!