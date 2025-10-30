John T. Roby age 78 of Forest, died at his residence on Oct. 27, 2025.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Blanchard River Church of Christ, 15745 State Route 81, on Dec. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Will Webb Foundation in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. Clark Shields Funeral Home is honored to serve the Roby family. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

