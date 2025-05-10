Jordan Spencer Johnson, 30, of Mount Gilead formerly of Mount Vernon passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, May 8, 2025 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus following injuries he received in a work zone construction accident on April 21, 2025.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel 201 Newark Rd., Mount Vernon.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 807 Coshocton Ave., Mount Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Belford Center for Spinal Cord Injury at OSU, c/o The Ohio State University Foundation, 14 East 15th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201 in Jordan’s memory.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder Funeral Homes are honored to serve the family of Jordan Spencer Johnson.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!