Judith K. Faulkner, age 86, passed away March 5, 2026.

At Judy’s request, the family will hold a private graveside service at Otterbein Cemetery Tuesday, March 10 at 1:00 PM. There will be no visitation. Kenton Elks Lodge will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Kenton on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 7:00PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kenton Elks Lodge on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM. All are invited to attend and share remembrances. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Hardin County Humane Society or the Elks National Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

As Judy always ended her Facebook posts “God Bless and wash those paws.”

