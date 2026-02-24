Judith L. (Price) Heffernan, 87, of Kenton, passed away on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Funeral services for Judith will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, with Pastor Jmac Geissinger officiating. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home two hours prior to the service.

Memorial donations in Judith’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society, a charity of the donor’s choice, or by planting a tree in her memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

