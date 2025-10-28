Judith Lynne “Judy” Wirbel, 67 of Kenton passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at Marion General Hospital.

Visitation and a celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 3, 2025, at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME from 4:00-6:00. As per her request, there will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Judy to the Epworth United Methodist Church or the Hardin County Humane Society. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

