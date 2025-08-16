[adinserter block="4"]

Julaine Leona Boehm nee Buchholtz, 88 of rural Bluffton passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 18, 2025 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jenera where the family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Julaine to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

