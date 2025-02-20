Home Obituaries Karen Allen

Karen Allen

Posted on February 20, 2025
0

Karen Allen passed away peacefully on February 14, 2025, surrounded by her family at her home in Stuart, Florida.

Private, family only, burial services will be held at a future date at a family plot in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply