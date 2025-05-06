Karyn “Kay” Mosher, 84 of Kenton, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 2, 2025, at her residence in Kenton.

There will be no services for Kay. It was her wish to be cremated. The family will hold a memorial at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations in Kay’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Ohio Health Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!