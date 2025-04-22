Funeral services for Kathryn “Kate” Newman, 88 of Williamsburg (formerly of Kenton), will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, April 25, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery in Mt. Victory. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

She passed away April 18, 2025, at Mercy Health Clermont Hospital in Batavia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hardin County Fairground Foundation in Kenton, Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

