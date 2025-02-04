Kevin D. Skidmore, 72, of Belle Center, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Kevin’s wish was to be cremated and there will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the Skidmore family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

