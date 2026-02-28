Kevin G. Critchfield, 61 of Fayetteville, TN, passed away Monday Feb. 23, 2026

March 4, 2026 Visitation will be from 10 am – 1 pm at Coldren- Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 1 pm followed by burial at Houcktown Cemetery Houcktown, Ohio

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Special Olympics in Kevin’s name. Condolences, photos, and stories may be shared at coldrencrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!