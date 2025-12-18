Ada – Services for Laura J. Nuttle, 63will begin at noon on Monday, Dec. 22 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Dave Holbrook. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Monday at the funeral home.

She died at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

