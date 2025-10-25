LaVerne Clayton Hughes, age 92, of Kenton, died on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab under hospice care.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Caleb Burkey officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military honors conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dollars For Scholarship and/or Kenton Epworth Community Church.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

